AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar leads Gulf markets higher; Kuwait slips

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2024 07:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Qatar stock market ended higher on Sunday, boosted by gains in communications, energy and finance stocks, while Kuwait shares hit a two-month low with industry and finance sectors leading the losses.

The Qatari benchmark index was up for a second straight session and rose 1% with almost all sectors in positive territory.

Qatar Gas Transport and Ooredoo advanced 1.9% and 3.6%, respectively while Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, gained 0.7%.

In Kuwait, the benchmark index slipped 1.3% and closed at 7,873, the lowest in two months with most sectors in the red, led by industry and finance.

UAE bourses close lower as regional tensions rise

National Bank of Kuwait, the country’s largest lender, dropped 2.3% and Kuwait Finance House declined 1.5%.

Among other losers, Agility Public Warehousing and Gulf Bank slid 3% and 3.6%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 1.2% after two consecutive session of gains with most sectors in negative territory. Talaat Mostafa decreased 6.6% and Commercial International Bank lost 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA Closed

KUWAIT lost 1.3% to 7,873

QATAR rose 1% to 9,910

EGYPT was down 1.2% to 28,152

BAHRAIN ended flat at 2,021

OMAN added 0.2% to 4,689

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Qatar leads Gulf markets higher; Kuwait slips

Economy showing positive signs, claims govt

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon, Lebanese security sources say

US, China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li

Donald Trump says $50 million raised from biggest fundraiser yet

Read more stories