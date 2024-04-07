Prices of essential kitchen items decline: BR survey

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price went up from Rs6,740 from Rs6,800 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs145 per kg. Chicken price went up from Rs17,200 per 40kg to Rs17,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs465 per kg against Rs460 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs740 per kg; egg price went down from Rs7,800 per carton to Rs6,900 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs255 per dozen against Rs280 per dozen.

Prices of Ramazan-specific items such as basin and others witnessed a mixed trend as the best quality basin is available at Rs275 per kg and normal at Rs210 per kg, traditional drink Jam-e-Shireen at Rs450 per bottle, good quality Iranian dates at Rs425 per kg against Rs400 per kg and Pakistani dates are available in the range of Rs200-300 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market is available at Rs1,900 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,940 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price at Rs1,870 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,900. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chilli and turmeric prices went up as turmeric powder is being sold at Rs850 per kg against Rs800 and red chilli powder at Rs800 per kg. Paratha is available at Rs60, during the month of Ramazan majority of the tandoor owners have reduced roti price by Rs5 from Rs25 to Rs20, naan at Rs30 a piece, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices witnessed a reduction as the commodity is being sold at Rs300 per kg against Rs310 per kg, which still is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) set price of Rs250 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3,750, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs5,000-5,200 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1,250-1,450 per cylinder.

The prices of the branded spices went up from Rs120 per pack of 39 grams to Rs130 per pack. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed slight reduction as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,100 per 40kg bag against Rs12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs340 per kg against Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs10,100 per 40kg bag against Rs10,300, which in retail is being sold a Rs260 per kg against Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs8,800 against Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs250 per kg.

Ghee, cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee, cooking oil price went up by Rs100 per carton from Rs5,700 to Rs5,800 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs375-390 per pack, while best quality cooking oil, ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin against Rs2,600 and cooking oil at Rs2,480 per 5-litre bottle against Rs2,640.

Pulses’ prices remained steady as best quality maash is available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack, however, producers have reduced the price by Rs2 per pack from Rs75 to Rs73 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk have increased the milk price remained stable at Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs250 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as Safeguard family size pack is available Rs180, Lux at Rs130 per pack; Ariel Surf at Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went up from Rs2,700 per 5kg to Rs3,200, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs670-725 per kg against Rs580-600 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs1,700 to Rs1,100 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-310 per kg against Rs370-400 per kg, and China garlic price remained stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs620-670 per kg.

Potato price went down from Rs180-250 per 5kg to Rs150-300 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs40-70 per kg against Rs45-60, tomato prices went up from Rs1,150 per basket to Rs1,350 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-170 per kg against Rs80-110 per kg, and onion prices went down from Rs650-1,200 to Rs600-1,100 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-280 per kg against Rs150-300 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs1,000 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-125 per kg against Rs225-240 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs120-400 per 5kg against Rs160-300 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-100 per kg against Rs50-100 per kg; tinda price is stable at Rs230 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-70 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs320 to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs90-100 per kg against Rs70-75 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs400 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs60-70 per kg against Rs100-110, and cabbage price went down is stable at Rs350, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs1,250-1,450 per 5kg to Rs1,000-1,150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-300 per kg against Rs300-350 per kg, green chilli price went down from Rs200 per kg to Rs170 per kg, lemons are available in the range of Rs300-450 per kg against 180-225 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs170 to Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs45-50 per kg against Rs50-60 per kg.

Radish price went up from Rs60 per 5kg to Rs200 which in retail is being sold at Rs50-55 per kg against Rs25-30 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs180-200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs1,100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs230-250 per kg, peas price went up from Rs350 to Rs400-450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-120 per kg against Rs85-100 per kg and fresh bean price went down from Rs900 per 5kg to Rs700 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs170-190 per kg against Rs210-225 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs380 per kg and normal at Rs350 per kg, Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs200-250 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs170-230 per kg against Rs130-180 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs100-200 per kg against Rs100-170 per kg. Bananas’ are available in the range of Rs140-300 per dozen against Rs135-270 per dozen, guava prices also went up from Rs80-120 per kg to Rs150-270 per kg; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs90-300 per dozen against Rs65-300 per dozen with special kinnow at Rs300 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality kinnow at Rs90 per dozen, the cheapest. Strawberry is being sold in the range of Rs100-230 per kg against Rs220-250 per kg, and melon at Rs100-200 per kg against Rs60-150 per kg.

Various people talking to this correspondent have said that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments in the past six years, the consumers were at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

They said that after a long time in some markets these officials have started monitoring the prices as a result at least overcharging has reduced, urging the government to strictly enforce official price list which daily and weekly is prepared in consultation the traders’ unions.

However, Business Recorder also observed that there is still a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

