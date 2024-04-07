Temperatures scaling up

KARACHI: The daytime temperatures are scaling up to searing levels of the season across Sindh, likely from this Sunday till April 10, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The expected first heat wave spell may scorch upper and central districts of Sindh with maximum temperatures between 39 Celsius and 41 Celsius. The lower districts may see comparatively a milder heat wave with rising temperatures up to 38 Celsius over the period.

Eid-ul-Fitr is also expected to fall on April 10, Wednesday, may coincide with the prevailing hot weather in the province.

