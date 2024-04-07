PM’s KSA visit ‘positive development’: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD: Atif Ikram Shaikh, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has termed the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia as a positive development for economic recovery. In a statement here Saturday, he said the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia would pave the way for economic recovery in Pakistan.

Our brotherly Islamic country has always supported us in difficult situations, he added.

Atif Ikram said our economy is currently in a difficult situation. A worrying slide is affecting all sections of the society, including the business community.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the country will stoke the national economy out of the economic crisis.

Atif Ikram Shaikh, while praising the SIFC efforts for economic recovery, said that a considerable amount of investment being arranged by the SIFC platform for Reko Diq might increase the effectiveness of this platform. It might divert the trend of policy from seeking aid toward ensuring investment in major projects of Pakistan, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024