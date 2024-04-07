PTI leaders assail Punjab CM for her remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders fired salvos at the ‘fake’ Chief Minister Punjab for her preposterous remarks labeling Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as a corridor of terrorists and smugglers, adding that the pirates of Jati Umra were actually responsible for resurgence of terrorism because they ganged up with other crooked and criminals to oust PTI government to create chaotic situation in the country.

Speaking at a press conference along with PTI Secretary Information Punjab Shaukat Mahmood Basra, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan blasted Maryam Nawaz for blaming KP government and PTI for political instability and calling the province a corridor of militants and smugglers, which was the most absurd things.

Raoof stated that the Al-Sharifain were known for their enmity with KP, which was evident from Nawaz’s statement who used to called people as fool for inflicting him and his party repeated drubbing.

Similarly, he recalled that Shehbaz Sharif even once addressed Taliban to spare Punjab, which meant that they could carry out terrorist activities elsewhere in the country.

PTI CIS also lambasted Maryam for accusing KP of transporting lethal strings to Punjab.

Raoof said that Al-Sharifains and their facilitators were responsible for the resurgence of the terrorism in the country because PML-N, PPP, MQM and others conspired to topple a stable PTI government to create a political vacuum in the country, which was filled by terrorists.

He recalled that terrorism was not a new phenomenon as it was issue date back when his father Nawaz was part of the government with the military that imported terrorism in Pakistan and despite lot of efforts, the country was yet to rid this menace.

Contrary to it, he recalled that PTI adopted a quite positive attitude towards the center, as recently KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and then Interior Minister visited Peshawar, wherein he called on the Chief Minister KP due to which they faced great backlashes and severe criticism from party cadres and supporters.

However, he stated that they conveyed their rational to the workers and activists to convince them that being a federating unity, it was constitutional obligation to keep a healthy working relationship with the center despite differences. Therefore, he added that they positively endured the criticism and convinced supporters that being federating unit they couldn’t forgo their responsibilities.

However, he lamented that despite all the good gesture by the provincial government, the center miserably failed to honour its responsibilities, as it neither appointed officers sought by the KP government nor release the long-pending funds of the province due to which the province facing a financial constraints.

Moreover, Raoof lashed out at Amir Muqam and others who were openly advocating to enforce governor rule in the KP despite the fact that enforcing governor rule against the assembly’s resolution was unconstitutional.

However, he lamented that the constitution was binned, rule of law none-existence and morality was ruined during the past two years.

Raoof recalled that the political parties blamed PTI for resurgence of terrorism forgot their past, which publically badmouthed the judges and generals, as the people did not forget Nawaz’s Gujranwala speech, adding that Sharifs were a history of attacking state institutions as Nawaz goons attacked Supreme Court and bought judges and even BHC.

He made it clear that all governments except in KP were fake and unlawful and the reason of their frustration was that the nation rejected them on February 8, as none of the members of Sharif family including Nawaz could win their seats and soon the tribunals would expose their polls fraud before the nation.

Raoof vowed that they would continue their struggle against mandate theft until reclaiming their stolen mandate in KP, Punjab, center, Sindh and even Balochistan.

He went on to say that the people would not let the certified criminals to escape the country and they would be held responsible for the devastation caused in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Basra said that the entire al-Sharifain and theft minister were taking revenge of the humiliating crushing in the elections from the people of the country.

He said that pirates of Jati Umra known for its anti-people and anti-formers policies, adding that they were committing economic murder of the farmers and destroying their livelihoods under the guise of poor policies.

Basra sought clarification from the theft minister regarding wheat procurement and support price because the pirates of Jamti Umra known for economic exploitation of the farmers.

He said that putting all the burden of the worst economic policies of the incompetent and criminal government on the farmers was highly condemnable.

PTI leader recalled that due to very expensive fertilizers and the highest production cost, the farmer was afraid of heavy financial loss because of the government announced wheat price.

He reminded that Imran Khan’s government has adopted a commendable policy of improving the economy of the farmers who were given better reward for their labor to revive the country’s economy.

