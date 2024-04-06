Weekly SPI-based inflation up by 0.96pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on April 04, 2024, increased by 0.96 percent due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (12.52 percent), tomatoes (11.93 percent), gents sandal (8.70 percent), petrol (3.45 percent), chicken (2.99 percent), onion (1.30 percent), bread (1.03 percent), beef (0.75 percent), and rice basmati broken (0.14 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.45 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570.00 percent), onions (107.59 percent), chilies powder (86.05 percent), gents sandal (66.71 percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent), garlic (53.51 percent), tomatoes (35.77 percent), gur (34.00 percent), salt powder (32.78 percent), energy saver (29.83 percent), pulse mash (26.98 percent) and tea prepared (23.34 percent) while decrease is observed in the prices of bananas (26.68 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (20.53 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (17.61 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (17.28 percent), mustard oil (14.22 percent), wheat flour (5.86 percent), diesel (3.61 percent), and cigarettes (0.06 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased, and 22 (43.14 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 326.29 points against 323.20 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.83 percent, 0.90 percent, 0.85 percent, 0.93 percent, and 1.02 percent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include ladies sandal Bata pair (12.52 percent), tomatoes (11.93 percent), gents sandal Bata pair (8.70 percent), petrol super (3.45 percent), chicken (2.99 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(2.23 percent), onions (1.30 percent), shirting (1.29 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(1.11 percent), bread plain (1.03 percent), beef with bone (0.75 percent), garlic (0.70 percent), Georgette (0.60 percent), mutton (0.41 percent), rice basmati broken (0.14 percent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.12 percent).

The items, prices of which, declined during the period under review include bananas (3.57 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (2.68 percent), eggs (1.89 percent), LPG (1.89 percent), hi-speed diesel (1.18 percent), gur (0.63 percent), sugar (0.41 percent), mustard oil (0.26 percent), masoor (0.25 percent), potatoes (0.23 percent), pulse gram (0.16 percent), moong (0.04 percent), and cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.01 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024