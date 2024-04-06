AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
DC Hyderabad directs HMC to make cleanliness arrangements on Eid

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has directed the concerned officers to complete all necessary arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad today. Tariq Qureshi directed the HMC to ensure the better arrangements of Cleanliness Including covering of manholes particularly around Eidgahs. Besides this DC Hyderabad directed the concerned police officers to make effective security plan on the occasion of Eid to avoid any untoward incident. He also directed to improve traffic arrangements on the occasion of Eid.

He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority to take action against the transporters charging extra fare on the occasion of Eid and ensure implementation of fixed fares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

