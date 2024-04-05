AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
London stocks fall 1% as geopolitical tensions and economic data loom

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 02:05pm

British equities slid 1% on Friday amid heightened Middle East tensions, while investors braced for the release of key US and UK economic data.

By 0707 GMT, the globally-focussed FTSE 100 had fallen by 1.0%, while the domestic-oriented FTSE 250 was down 0.7%. Both indexes were set to post weekly declines.

Oil and gas stocks were the only outliers across the board, rising by 0.3% as crude prices extended gains over escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and tightening supply concerns.

FTSE 100 hits 3-week high as cool labour data fuels rate-cut bets

Later in the day, investors will parse UK business activity data for March and the US non-farm payrolls report for fresh insights into the trajectory of interest rates.

Among individual stocks, Experian lost 1.6% after the credit data group agreed to acquire peer illion for up to A$820 million ($542.10 million).

Rio Tinto lost 1.3% after shareholders demanded the company come clean on environmental issues.

