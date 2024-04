JAKARTA: Indonesia’s crude oil lifting was at 563,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the January-March quarter, while natural gas lifting was at 5,075 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Friday.

Both were below their respective targets in the 2024 state budget, Arifin said, which were set at 635,000 bpd of oil and 5,784 mmscfd.