AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-05

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Zaheer Abbasi Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to speed up the process of reforms and privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs), especially loss-making entities.

The prime minister directed this while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the Finance Ministry on Thursday. He added that public-private partnership would be made with private operators for the improvement of services at all the major airports of the country.

The meeting was given a briefing with respect to revenues, budget deficit, foreign exchange reserves, remittances and current account position. It was updated regarding the progress on the implementation of the directives regarding taxes, subsidies, electricity sector reforms, as well as, reducing government expenditure.

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

The prime minister emphasised the need for revenue increase and stated that tax would be increased taken up to 15 per cent of the GDP in the next five years. He directed that a comprehensive plan should be formulated and presented to increase revenue without burdening the common man.

He further stated that the federation will strengthen the provinces and hand over all relevant ministries and institutions related to the 18th Amendment to the provinces. He said that the budget deficit should be reduced by controlling expenditure.

He said that the government’s focus is on the gradual reduction of public debt, pension and subsidy reforms, reforms of state-owned entities and privatisation. The premier added that the successful completion of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is welcoming, adding that the government will work hard for the future program with the Fund, as well. He sought a comprehensive plan to reduce external debt.

The premier further stated that the services of internationally renowned experts would be hired for the development of the economic sector.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musadik Malik, Ahsan Iqbal, deputy chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy gdp budget deficit SOEs PM Shehbaz Sharif Economic distress exchange reserves SOEs sell off

Comments

200 characters

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories