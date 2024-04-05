FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has approached Attorney General for Pakistan for early fixation of cases involving substantial amount of revenue pending before the High Courts.

The FBR on Thursday issued instructions to all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue in the field formations.

In its drive to liquidate the pendency of cases involving substantial amount of revenue pending before the High Courts, Legal Wing-IR approached the Attorney General for Pakistan for early fixation of these cases, FBR said. The Secretary to the Attorney General has requested the Registrars of High Courts of Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar for early fixation of cases as per list provided by the FBR.

The FBR’s directive said that hopefully these cases will be fixed in near future. In order to properly represent FBR to defend the cause of revenue in these cases, following instructions are being issued with the approval of Chairman FBR:-

(i); Chief Commissioners shall ensure that in cases falling under their respective jurisdictions legal counsels are properly briefed so that no case is left unattended and cases are adequately represented.

(ii); Chief Commissioners shall constitute a team of dedicated officers who shall ensure that the departmental counsels are fully prepared and the officer well conversant with the case shall also accompany the legal counsel during the hearing to properly assist the court.

(iii); It must be ensured that no adjournment is sought by the legal counsels except in case of exigency.

(iv); The Chief Commissioners shall monitor the preparation of legal counsel to their satisfaction to avoid any embarrassment before the Court.

v); At Karachi and Lahore stations, the Directors Law shall supervise the whole exercise, and furnish fortnightly progress report to the Board.

It must be ensured that the above instructions are followed in letter and spirit and all out efforts are made to defend the cause of revenue, FBR’s instructions added.

