AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-05

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has approached Attorney General for Pakistan for early fixation of cases involving substantial amount of revenue pending before the High Courts.

The FBR on Thursday issued instructions to all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue in the field formations.

In its drive to liquidate the pendency of cases involving substantial amount of revenue pending before the High Courts, Legal Wing-IR approached the Attorney General for Pakistan for early fixation of these cases, FBR said. The Secretary to the Attorney General has requested the Registrars of High Courts of Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar for early fixation of cases as per list provided by the FBR.

‘Breach of tax amnesty’ IHC issues notices to FBR, AGP

The FBR’s directive said that hopefully these cases will be fixed in near future. In order to properly represent FBR to defend the cause of revenue in these cases, following instructions are being issued with the approval of Chairman FBR:-

(i); Chief Commissioners shall ensure that in cases falling under their respective jurisdictions legal counsels are properly briefed so that no case is left unattended and cases are adequately represented.

(ii); Chief Commissioners shall constitute a team of dedicated officers who shall ensure that the departmental counsels are fully prepared and the officer well conversant with the case shall also accompany the legal counsel during the hearing to properly assist the court.

(iii); It must be ensured that no adjournment is sought by the legal counsels except in case of exigency.

(iv); The Chief Commissioners shall monitor the preparation of legal counsel to their satisfaction to avoid any embarrassment before the Court.

v); At Karachi and Lahore stations, the Directors Law shall supervise the whole exercise, and furnish fortnightly progress report to the Board.

It must be ensured that the above instructions are followed in letter and spirit and all out efforts are made to defend the cause of revenue, FBR’s instructions added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR AGP Commissioners Inland Revenue High Courts

Comments

200 characters

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories