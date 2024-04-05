Forex reserves down $49m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $49 million during the last week.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 13.379 billion as of Mar 29, 2024 compared to $ 13.428 billion on March 22, 2024.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves increased by $ 19 million to $ 8.04 billion.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also went down by $68 million to $ 5.338 billion down from $5.406 billion.

