AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-05

Australia, NZ currencies rebound

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars rebounded on Thursday as their US counterpart fell broadly after data showed rate cuts are still on the table this year, while the pair also gained on the beleaguered yen.

The Aussie rose 0.2% to $0.6577, a two-week high, after bouncing 0.7% overnight to break above the 200-day moving average of $0.6545. Strong metal prices also helped underpin the currency.

The kiwi also edged up 0.2% to $0.6021, after advancing 0.7% overnight to move away from a five-month low of $0.5940 hit earlier in the week. It still faces resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6069.

Both caught some respite after data showed an unexpected slowdown in US services growth that supported rate cut expectations and weighed on the dollar. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also reaffirmed that US interest rates were still on course to be cut this year, though the timing was data dependent.

A recent run of strong data has led markets to pare back US rate cut expectations, with futures seeing only about 70 basis points of easing, lower than the Fed’s own projection of three rate cuts.

“The next big story will be whether investors cut their expectations for 2024 Fed rate cuts to just two from three and the dollar needs another leg higher,” ING analysts said in a note to clients. “We have certainly not abandoned our call for a weaker dollar trend starting this quarter, but let’s see how the US data plays out over the coming weeks.”

The major focus for the rest of the week will be on the US nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday. Any sign of a strong labour market could lead markets to again pare bets on a June rate cut. The beleaguered yen failed to gain much from the dollar’s descent, with the Aussie extending overnight gains to 99.75 yen, just a whisker away from a nine-year high of 100.18 yen hit last month.

The kiwi also gained 0.2% to 91.34 yen, after a jump of 0.7% overnight. The Aussie is at a five-month high of NZ$1.0922 with traders expecting New Zealand rate cuts beginning in August but Australian rates on hold until November.

Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar US dollar USD

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ currencies rebound

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories