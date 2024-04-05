AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Zardari for enhancing ties with Russia

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari, on Thursday, said that Pakistan desires to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia in the fields of energy, barter trade, and other sectors.

The president, in a meeting with the Russian Ambassador in Islamabad, Albert P Khorev, who called on him here, emphasised that Russian banks should be persuaded to launch their operations in Pakistan to promote bilateral trade.

He also called for strengthening cultural linkages between Pakistan and Russia, particularly in the fields of TV and film industries.

President Zardari conveyed his message of felicitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and expressed good wishes for him. He expressed the hope that under President Putin's leadership, Russia would achieve swift development besides promoting regional peace.

He also expressed condolence over the death of 130 people in a terrorist attack that took place on March 22 in Moscow.

Ambassador Khorev told the president that Russia desired to play its part in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan and that both countries were cooperating on mutual issues such as anti-terrorism and drug trafficking.

The ambassador said that Russia desired to double the existing volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

He thanked President Zardari for expressing condolence over the deaths in the March 22 terrorist attack in the Russian capital. The envoy also felicitated President Zardari on assuming the office.

