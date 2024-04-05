Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She added that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people and Government of Iran in fighting terrorism.

She said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is deeply concerned about the growing acts of terrorism in our region.

“It is a regional and global threat that requires resolute response,” she added.

At least, 11 Iranian security force personnel were killed in an attack on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters in Sistan-Baluchestan province, Iranian state media reported.

It further reported that during the clashes with security forces, 16 members of Jaish al-Adl terror outfit were also killed.

