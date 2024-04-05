AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2024-04-05

JI chief threatens to hold protest demo at CM House

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

KARACHI: The killing of senior member of Jamaat-e-Islami by the armed robbers has angered the party leadership, warning the Sindh government of a protest outside the Chief Minister House.

Syed Hamid Ali, a senior party member whom the armed robbers murdered during resistance in North Karachi area was laid to rest on Thursday after large number of JI workers offered his funeral.

Talking to media after funeral, newly elected Central JI Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman threatened the Sindh government of an agitation outside the CM House if it failed to rein in armed robbers.

He alleged the ruling PPP of "leaving" the citizens abandoned at the mercy of uncontrollable armed robbers, slamming the law enforcing departments for continuing lawlessness in the city.

"The soaring crime rate in the city reflects a complete failure of the government," he said, alleging the elements in the government and police circles for protecting the robbers.

Alone in the holy month of Ramazan, he said, some 14 innocent citizens have been killed by the armed robbers, whereas the police stands completely indifferent and desensitized to the human life.

He also lashed out at the police for its lavish VVIP protocols, saying that "the ruling PPP has lost all moral grounds to rule the province".

Hafiz Naeem condemned the government's move of recruiting police personnel on political grounds, saying that such demerits have actually brought about the complete disorder in the department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

