IGP Punjab meets newly promoted inspectors, their families

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met 31 officers of Lahore and Sheikhupura at central police office, these officers were recently promoted to the rank of Inspector. The families of the promoted officers were also present in the ceremony, IGP Punjab congratulated the families of IG Punjab and showed compassion to the children.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar approved the departmental promotion of 172 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector. Rank pinning ceremonies were held for other promoted inspectors in their districts of posting. Addl: IGP Punjab, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary assigned the rank badges of inspectors rank to the promoted officers

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the benefits of departmental promotion should be transferred to the citizens in the form of better performance than before, prompt delivery of justice. IG Punjab directed the officers to become the hands and arms of the suffering citizens, serve them wholeheartedly. Dr. Usman Anwar said that promotions are going on according to merit and seniority, this process will complete at all ranks before Eid.

IG Punjab said that safe city cameras are being installed in all the cities of Punjab on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab. IG Punjab and senior officers met the children of inspectors, took pictures, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment One Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment Two, Captain Liaquat Malik (retd) and AIG Discipline Asif Amin Awan pinned the ranks of inspector to all the officers.

Meanwhile, dream of a safe Punjab is on its way to completion. On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is determined to protect the citizens busy in Eid-ul-Fitr shopping, in continuation of which more than 02 thousand CCTV cameras have been installed in busy markets, business centers and markets of the province.

According to the details, around 400 CCTV cameras have been installed in the markets and business centers of Lahore, 400 in Rawalpindi, 400 in Gujranwala, 300 in Faisalabad, 400 cameras in Multan, 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in the markets of Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur and other sensitive districts. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that CCTV camera monitoring will help in tracing the criminal elements involved in looting the citizens during their buying and selling in the markets.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the CCTV cameras are connected to the district Safe City control rooms and digital surveillance is being carried out. With the addition of new cameras, the security and monitoring of important markets and markets will be done more diligently.

Dr. Usman Anwar added that more cameras are being installed at important places including markets to suppress criminals and anti-national elements. The markets and bazaars are being monitored moment by moment through the Safe Cities Authority control rooms. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is effectively using modern technology to protect lives and property of citizens and prevent crimes; this is helping to stabilize the atmosphere of law and order and eliminate anti-social elements.

