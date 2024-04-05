‘No confirmation of any poisonous substance being given to Bushra’

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan “has been slow-poisoned”, personal physician Dr Asim Yousuf on Thursday said that he performed a medical checkup but there was no confirmation of any poisonous substance being given to her.

“At this time, there is no evidence of Bushra Bibi being poisoned,” Dr Yousuf told reporters, adding, “We are not conducting any further medical test to ascertain administration of any poisonous substance to Bushra Bibi as no such symptoms are detected.”

He said that Bushra Bibi’s health deteriorated after taking a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health issues, he added.

He continued that he was unaware of her actual health issues which happened two months ago, adding medical tests should be conducted by keeping in view her age and to check for any health problems including stomach-related issues.

He said that he would meet the incarcerated PTI founder on Saturday. Regarding Khan’s health, he confirmed that the former premier was doing well now, however, his appetite was not normal after recovering from a minor illness.

A day ago, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan along with other party leaders, has said it point blank that “Bushra Bibi has been slow-poisoned as her health is not improving despite passage of about five weeks”.

Hasan also demanded the authorities to send blood samples of Bushra Bibi abroad – as the facility to detect slow poisoning is not available in the country – to ascertain whether she had been slow poisoned as her health is constantly deteriorating after consuming a meal at Bani Gala sub-jail some five weeks ago.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024