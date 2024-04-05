AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-05

Gandapur for introducing modern irrigation system

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the irrigation department to introduce modern irrigation system with the purpose to make maximum barren land cultivable by ensuring judicious and prudent use of available water resources across the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the irrigation department, held here at Chief Minister's House. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the administrative affairs, development projects, reforms, future plans and other related matters of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stressed need for construction of artificial dams at suitable spots of the province and for this purpose and introduction of a Cluster Solar Tube Wells to bring maximum barren land under cultivation with minimum water resources. He said that this whole exercise will pave the path of self-sufficiency in agricultural products and food security of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further directed them to introduce GIS system for collection of ‘Aabyana’ and other related taxes and to increase the fixed fines and penalties so as to prevent water theft and other illegal activities in the province.

The chief minister said that, it is the priority of his government to make this province self-sufficient in agricultural products and directed the quarters concerned for special focus on introducing result-oriented research techniques in agriculture sector as well as expediting work on the ongoing development projects for this purpose.

Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) project is of vital importance in this regard,” he said and added that this flagship project once completed, would play very important role in bringing millions of acres barren land of southern districts under cultivation.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to collect and compile realistic data of all small dams and command areas in the province and said that the irrigation department should pay special attention to digitize all its affairs as early as possible.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister has directed all works departments to fix realistic timelines for the contracts of development projects, adding that the contractors would be responsible to ensure progress on the projects as per stipulated timelines; and in case the contractor fails to do so, fine should be imposed on him.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting of the Live Stock department, the chief minister said that there is considerable potential in the livestock sector to provide employment opportunities and to increase income of the province as well. We just need to develop this productive sector on modern lines so as to utilize this potential in an effective and useful manner, he remarked and directed the quarters concerned to come up with a comprehensive and viable plan for the purpose.

The Chief Minister has directed the department to work on increasing and value addition of dairy products, further directing them to organize a separate program for imparting advanced skills and training to people in the Livestock sector.

A specific programme should also be devised in order to provide interest-free loans to people for rearing good breed cattle, he remarked and urged upon authorities to have special attention on promoting fisheries, especially wild fish, adding that a comprehensive strategy should also be prepared for this purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur CRBC Irrigation department GIS system

Comments

200 characters

Gandapur for introducing modern irrigation system

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories