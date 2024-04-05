AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Opinion Print 2024-04-05

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Social media rules the roost

Anjum Ibrahim Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

“So what do you reckon? It’s out with the old, in with the new or old wine in new bottles?”

“Tough one that! Communication technology has changed dramatically and social media rules the roost so that’s certainly out with the old in with the new but to deal with vicious criticisms that maybe fake/unsavory the approach has been to ban/restrict social media network X, formerly twitter, so that approach is old wine in new bottles.”

“The funny thing is that many in the West have voluntarily left X after Elon Musk took over.”

“Hey, we Pakistanis are a dedicated bunch – our loyalty doesn’t change – I mean, look at our voting patterns in spite of the information on the party leaders/candidates.”

“Voters are common people, even the uncommon people exhibit a strong sense of loyalty – I have it on authority that Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) requests X to be unbanned for a couple of seconds so that she can use the platform.”

“And Naqvi sahib obliges even though she has reportedly refused to give him a man of his choice?”

“Hmmmm, that reminds me - apart from the commonality between Uncle and NMN to listen to Nawaz Sharif, resistance to giving Naqvi sahib the two men he requested…”

“Hush, my friend, wait and see. Anyway, there is certainly out with the old and in with the new in terms of the caretakers – the number of caretakers being inducted into the elected government is unprecedented I reckon. Kakar is in as a senator, Naqvi is a senator and a powerful federal minister….….”

“Reminds me of Musaddaq Malik, right! A pharmacist selected as caretaker Power Minister and Nawaz Sharif, a stickler for appointing the right man with the right qualifications for the portfolio…”

“Remember the advertisement for the M&M sweets – melts in your mouth not in your hands?”

“Oh, shush, Malik speaks well.”

“True, but the energy sector’s issues have multiplied and continue to multiply…”

“Hey don’t nitpick. Anyway, The Samdhi Dar should voluntarily disengage from insisting on a cabinet position which requires he is given a senate seat…”

“Why?”

“Because the little decision-making left with The RaiwindSamdhi is being used up to give him a cabinet and a senate seat and…”

“Right, I guess that is old wine in new bottles.”

“I am not sure – to me, it looks like cheap wine in an old bottle which incidentally has not been corked because…”

“Oh shush.”

Nawaz Sharif Elon Musk PARTLY FACETIOUS

