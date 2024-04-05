AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Governor for character- building of youth

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that human greatness does not lie is wealth or money but in good character.

He was speaking at an Iftar dinner organized by Pakistan Youth Parliament in honour of children belonging to different Sweet Homes at Governor House Lahore Thursday.

The governor maintained that the children are the country’s future, they should study diligently so that they could become a great person. He asked them to develop high moral values in themselves, the world is a testing place and along with blessings there are also some shortcomings in every person’s life.

“We should thank Allah Almighty in every situation, the success of the country, humanity and all of us lies in success of children,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

