Claire to officiate women series matches in Karachi

LAHORE: Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate as an on-field umpire in all the eight white-ball matches between Pakistan and West Indies women cricket teams scheduled in Karachi from April 18 to May 3.

West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on April 14, to play three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium.

In the ODI series, former Test batter and member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team, while Muhammad Javed, also part of PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees will lead the playing control team in T20I series.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024