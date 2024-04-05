World Bank country director, Maryam discuss development projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, to discuss World Bank-funded development projects in Punjab.

Emphasizing the need for early completion of the ongoing public welfare projects in the province, Chief Minister said, “I will personally monitor the ongoing World Bank-funded projects.”

Najy Benhassine congratulated Madam Chief Minister on being elected first female Chief Minister of the Punjab. The CM thanked him for the good words, and agreed to continue cooperation with the World Bank to achieve sustainable development in Punjab. She briefed WB Country Director about the projects like province-wide solid waste management, Knowledge Park, and nutrition for the malnourished children in Punjab. She said,” The project of providing packaged milk to students in government primary schools is being started soon. The World Bank and other institutions will be welcomed to join this project.”

The CM highlighted the need for mutual cooperation for smog elimination and air quality improvement. The progress of WB-funded Punjab Green Development Program, and Punjab Cities Program was also reviewed in the meeting. Both leaders also agreed to cooperate in the field of information technology.

World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and expressed best wishes for her success.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz met with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Obek Arif Usmanov in which matters pertaining to mutual interests were discussed. The Uzbekistan Ambassador congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz on assuming the office of the first female Chief Minister. The CM thanked the Uzbek Ambassador and expressed good wishes.

The Uzbek Ambassador lauded the vision of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif about Central Asian trade routes. Obek Arif Usmanov acknowledged that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a visionary leader adding that his efforts enabled the promotion of trade in the Central Asian region and opened new avenues of progress and prosperity. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif played an appreciable role for the promotion of trade activities in the region, he extolled.

The Uzbek Ambassador Obek Arif Usmanov also appreciated the services of Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif for democracy in Pakistan. He acknowledged that CM Maryam Nawaz is rendering appreciable services for the people of Punjab especially for the youth’s well-being.

Matters pertaining to education, health, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, mutual trade and enhancing economic cooperation in various sectors came under discussion in the meeting.

Promoting exports and imports of garments between the two countries was also agreed. Matters with regard to importing the latest agricultural machinery from Uzbekistan in Punjab were also discussed.

The CM stated that Uzbekistan is a neighbourly and a brotherly country and we want to further strengthen social and economic relations along with promoting economic collaboration with Uzbekistan.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and other officers participated in the meeting.

