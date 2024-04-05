AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-05

World Bank country director, Maryam discuss development projects

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, to discuss World Bank-funded development projects in Punjab.

Emphasizing the need for early completion of the ongoing public welfare projects in the province, Chief Minister said, “I will personally monitor the ongoing World Bank-funded projects.”

Najy Benhassine congratulated Madam Chief Minister on being elected first female Chief Minister of the Punjab. The CM thanked him for the good words, and agreed to continue cooperation with the World Bank to achieve sustainable development in Punjab. She briefed WB Country Director about the projects like province-wide solid waste management, Knowledge Park, and nutrition for the malnourished children in Punjab. She said,” The project of providing packaged milk to students in government primary schools is being started soon. The World Bank and other institutions will be welcomed to join this project.”

The CM highlighted the need for mutual cooperation for smog elimination and air quality improvement. The progress of WB-funded Punjab Green Development Program, and Punjab Cities Program was also reviewed in the meeting. Both leaders also agreed to cooperate in the field of information technology.

World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and expressed best wishes for her success.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz met with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Obek Arif Usmanov in which matters pertaining to mutual interests were discussed. The Uzbekistan Ambassador congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz on assuming the office of the first female Chief Minister. The CM thanked the Uzbek Ambassador and expressed good wishes.

The Uzbek Ambassador lauded the vision of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif about Central Asian trade routes. Obek Arif Usmanov acknowledged that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a visionary leader adding that his efforts enabled the promotion of trade in the Central Asian region and opened new avenues of progress and prosperity. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif played an appreciable role for the promotion of trade activities in the region, he extolled.

The Uzbek Ambassador Obek Arif Usmanov also appreciated the services of Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif for democracy in Pakistan. He acknowledged that CM Maryam Nawaz is rendering appreciable services for the people of Punjab especially for the youth’s well-being.

Matters pertaining to education, health, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, mutual trade and enhancing economic cooperation in various sectors came under discussion in the meeting.

Promoting exports and imports of garments between the two countries was also agreed. Matters with regard to importing the latest agricultural machinery from Uzbekistan in Punjab were also discussed.

The CM stated that Uzbekistan is a neighbourly and a brotherly country and we want to further strengthen social and economic relations along with promoting economic collaboration with Uzbekistan.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and other officers participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Maryam Nawaz development projects NajyBenhassine

Comments

200 characters

World Bank country director, Maryam discuss development projects

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories