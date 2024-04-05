Japan to give additional grants for 2 projects

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has decided to provide additional grants of around $9.8 million for two projects.

A signing ceremony for the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreements between the governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding two Japanese grant-in-aid projects titled, “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City” and “The Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh” was held here on Thursday.

The Government of Japan will provide additional grant amount worth of JPY 832 million ($5.4 million) for Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City and JPY 671 million (US$ 4.4 million) for The Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh, to the Government of Pakistan through JICA.

These grant in aid projects are aimed to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of forecast/warnings and to strengthen medical services in the children hospital and MCH center in Liaqat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Sindh.

The notes of the projects were signed and exchanged by Dr KazimNiaz, secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of their respective governments. The grant agreements were signed by Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, joint secretary EAD and Naoaki Miyata, chief representative Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan.

The project for the Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facility in Sindh, was announced on 31 August 2021 with the original cost of JPY3,445 million (approximately US$22.76 million). Under this project, a new maternal and child health center will be established at the Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, which is a public medical institution serving as the regional hub hospital in the Hyderabad district. The maternal and child health center will have departments of obstetrics and pediatrics, including a labour room, an obstetrics ward, a neonatal intensive care unit, a maternal and fetal intensive care unit, a laboratory, and outpatient consultation rooms.

