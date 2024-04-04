Pakistan’s central govt debt decreases marginally in February: SBP

The federal government’s total debt stocks (domestic and external) recorded a marginal decrease of 0.1% in February 2024 compared to January 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported that the central government’s total domestic and external debt stocks reached Rs64.805 trillion at the end of February 2024 compared to Rs64.842 trillion at the end of January 2024, a decline of Rs36 billion.

A detailed analysis revealed that a major decrease was witnessed in the central government external debt and short-term domestic debt.

The central government’s external debt declined by 0.4% or Rs81.3 billion to Rs22.134 trillion in February 2024, down from Rs22.215 trillion in January 2024.

Source: SBP

Pakistan’s central govt debt at Rs63.4tr in November: SBP

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the central government’s total domestic debt rose to Rs42.671 trillion in February 2024, an increase of 0.1% or Rs47.9 billion, as compared to Rs42.626 trillion in January 2024.

The central government’s long-term domestic debt increased to Rs34.618 trillion in February 2024, up from Rs34.147 trillion in January 2024, up by 1.4%.

On the other hand, the government’s short-term domestic debt showed a significant decline of 5%, clocking in at Rs7.954 trillion in February, as compared to Rs8.375 trillion in January, a decrease of Rs421 billion on a monthly basis.