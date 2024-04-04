AIRLINK 62.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.96%)
DFML 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.41%)
DGKC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.02%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
FFBL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
HBL 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.97%)
HUBC 121.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.71%)
MLCF 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.21%)
OGDC 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.45%)
PAEL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
PIAA 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 109.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.54%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
PTC 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TPLP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
TRG 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
UNITY 23.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,050 Increased By 44.2 (0.63%)
BR30 22,969 Increased By 231.8 (1.02%)
KSE100 68,237 Increased By 366.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 22,390 Increased By 139 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

  • However, on yearly basis, cotton arrival surges 71%
BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2024 11:02am

Cotton arrival in Pakistan remained largely stagnant with a paltry increase of 0.05% as of March 31, 2024, compared to February 29, 2024, showed data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Thursday.

As per the report, total cotton arrival in Pakistan rose to 8.397 million bales compared to 8.393 million bales recorded on February 29, 2024, an increase of 0.004 million bales.

On a year-on-year basis, however, cotton arrival surged by nearly 71%, when compared to 4.912 million bales registered on March 31, 2023.

Flash floods in Pakistan devastated large swathes of agricultural land in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, impacting cotton crop production, which witnessed a 34% YoY decline.

Cotton arrival inches up in last two weeks of February

The improvement in cotton arrival, an essential raw material for the textile sector, is a welcome development for Pakistan.

The country’s crucial textile sector, responsible for a majority of Pakistan’s exports, has been at the receiving end of a plunge in demand and rising energy prices.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), which represents the largest industrial sector of Pakistan, on several occasions has urged authorities to end cross-subsidies to nonproductive sectors.

Back in February, APTMA warned that if corrective actions are not urgently taken, over 50% of firms in the textiles and apparel sector could shut down in the coming weeks.

APTMA said the international competitiveness of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel exports is being continuously eroded by increasing energy prices “that are, on average, over twice those in competing countries, and merits your urgent attention”.

Province-wise breakup

As per PCGA data, cotton arrival remained largely unchanged from both Punjab and Sindh.

As of March 31, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 4.282 million bales as compared to 4.278 million bales reported on February 29, 2024, an increase of only 0.1%. On a yearly basis, cotton arrivals from Punjab jumped by 41.2%, as compared to 3.033 million bales clocked in during the same period last year.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Sindh remained unchanged at 4.115 million bales compared to 4.115 million bales recorded on February 29.

However, the YoY increase was more pronounced in Sindh, as cotton arrivals jumped by 119% as compared to 1.879 million bales registered in SPLY.

APTMA textile sector cotton crop PCGA cotton bales All Pakistan Textile Mills Association cotton arrivals Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association

Comments

200 characters

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 68,000 for the first time

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Oil prices rise on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

Read more stories