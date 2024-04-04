AIRLINK 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
Sara Errani reaches Bogota quarters

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 10:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Italy’s Sara Errani emerged from a break-filled match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory on Wednesday to seal a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia.

Errani lost her serve six times, but she broke Sorribes Tormo eight times.

Neither player had an ace on the clay-court surface, and Sorribes Tormo finished with nine double faults to Errani’s six.

Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal

In other second-round action, eighth-seeded Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia escaped with a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.

Romania’s Irina Bara rallied past Brazil’s Laura Pigossi 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, and Great Britain’s Francesca Jones routed Colombia’s Yuliana Monroy 6-1, 6-2.

The last match of the night saw fourth-seeded Cristina Bucsa of Spain facing off with Germany’s Jule Niemeier.

Credit One Charleston Open For the second consecutive tournament, Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina got past Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, prevailing 6-2, 6-3 in the second round at Charleston, S.C. Kalinina, the 15th seed, lost the lone break point she faced while taking advantage of five of her 11 break opportunities.

Fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia defeated the United States’ Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 0-6, 6-1, and 10th-seeded Emma Navarro cruised 6-1, 6-1 in an all-US matchup against Katie Volynets.

Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka, seeded 12th, crushed Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2, and Australia’s Astra Sharma upset 16th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4, 6-0.

Fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, sixth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia and ninth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia were in action Wednesday night.

