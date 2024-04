MANILA: The Philippines lowered its growth target range for 2024 to 6.0%-7.0% from 6.5%-7.5% previously, due to global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions, the country’s economic planning minister said in a briefing on Thursday.

Next year’s growth target range was also narrowed to 6.5%-7.5% from 6.5%-8.0%, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.