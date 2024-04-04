AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-04

Jammu, Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, Pakistan tells UN

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stated that grave human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, massive arms build-up by India, its aggressive war posturing and war-fighting doctrines directly impact regional and global peace in South Asia and thus are completely relevant to the work of the UN Disarmament Commission.

Gul Qaiser Sarwani, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, stated this in his right of reply (RoR) to comments by India's delegation during the general debate of the UN Disarmament Commission, Pakistanâ€™s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York said in a statement.

It added that Sarwani categorically asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory and is not, by any means, a so-called integral part of India.

The Pakistani diplomat said that his country faces a significant threat of terrorism, which is orchestrated, supported and financed by its eastern neighbour, a well-known state sponsor of terrorism whose terrorist network has gone global, reaching countries far beyond its borders.

Sarwani reiterated Pakistan's stance on the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute, emphasising that it remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over 75 years. He underscored that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir should be determined by its people through a United Nations-supervised plebiscite, as mandated by Security Council resolutions, to which India is bound to comply under Article 25 of the UN Charter.

On the draft programme of work of the Conference on Disarmament (CD), Sarwani expressed Pakistan's concerns over India's emphasis on the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT), which disproportionately affects Pakistan's national security interests. He urged for flexibility and compromise from all delegations to break the longstanding deadlock in the CD.

â€œFailure to achieve consensus in the CD also reflects on the lack of sincere and inclusive efforts by the President to bring all member states on board,â€ he said.

Concluding his statement, the Pakistani representative called upon the international community to address attempts to undermine regional peace and security, emphasising their direct impact on prospects for disarmament at both regional and global levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UN Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

200 characters

Jammu, Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, Pakistan tells UN

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

President, army chief take stock of security situation

CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

CJP, 4 other SC judges too receive ‘anthrax-laced’ letters

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

‘Reserved seats issue’: PHC issues contempt notice to KP PA speaker, deputy speaker

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Read more stories