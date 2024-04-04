Pakistan Print 2024-04-04
Eid holidays announced
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced four holidays for celebrating Eidul Fitr next week. According to ...
According to the notification issued after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval on Wednesday, the Eid holidays will be observed from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday).
As per the notification, all government and semi-government offices will remain closed during the Eid holidays.
