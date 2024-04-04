33,500 vehicles fined under Axle Load Management System

LAHORE: Over 33,500 overloaded vehicles were fined under the Developed Axle Load Management System, which was developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Transport and Mass transit Department.

“Moreover, 1800 overloaded vehicles were also registered through forks. At the same time, more than 47,000 trips have been registered through the said system,” PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said while chairing a PITB’s progress review meeting on Wednesday.

He further said the Axle Load Management regime will also aid in revenue generation for the government, preserving the infrastructural assets by increasing the life of roads and reducing maintenance costs. Overall, it aims at enhancing the road safety of travellers by restricting overloaded vehicles on roads and ensuring transparency in freight forwarding for government departments, he added.

The Axle Load Management System is a centralized regulating and monitoring system which is developed for load-forwarding vehicles to keep check and balance on weight and volume for road safety.

Meanwhile, the PITB started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building. The 5-week training programme, focusing on e-commerce and social media marketing, aims to equip women with the skills to explore better business opportunities and understand the balance of entrepreneurial life.

The PITB Chairman highlighted the program's objective to empower women to become self-reliant in their professional lives and enhance their entrepreneurial skills to contribute to economic development effectively.

“The commencement of online registration marks a significant step towards fostering women's participation in economic activities and promoting gender equality in the business landscape. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the SheWins programme to unlock their potential and embark on a journey towards economic empowerment,” he said.

