11 die, 1,350 hurt in 1,259 RTCs in Punjab last 24 hours

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to as many as 1259 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which 11 people died and 1350 were injured.

Out of these, 594 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 756 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals, a spokesman of the ESD said.

The majority (73%) involved motorbikes, therefore, effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 724 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 454 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 290 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 324 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 110 in with 111 victims and at third Multan with 79 RTCs and 75 victims.

The details further reveal that 1361 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1099 males & 262 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 194 were under 18 years of age, 778 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 389 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1085 motorbikes, 97 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 23 vans, 09 passenger buses, 28 truck and 124 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024