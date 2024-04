Shahab Zuberi to head APNS Annual Award Committee for year 2024-25

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have appointed Shahab Zuberi to head the Annual Award Committee as Chairman for the year 2024-25 and Dr. Waqar Yousaf Azeemi as Chairman Periodical Press Committee of the APNS for the year 2024-25. They have also appointed Fauzia Shaheen to be Chairperson of Women Publishers Committee for the year 2024-25.

========================================================================= Annual Awards Committee ========================================================================= 1 Shahab Zuberi Chairman Finance Secretary 2 Adnan Faisal Vice Chairman Monthly Brands 3 S.M. MunirJilani Member Joint Secretary 4 Khurram Hussain Member Daily Dawn 5 Irfan Athar Member Daily Tijarat 6 Mohsin Bilal Member Daily Ausaf 7 Usman Mujib Shami Member Daily Pakistan 8 Bilal Mahmood Member Daily Nawa-i-Waqt 9 Mohsin Seyal Member Daily Aftab 10 Uzma Zia Rizvi Member Daily Jang 11 Faisal Zahid Malik Member Daily Pakistan Observer ========================================================================= Periodicals Press Committee ========================================================================= 1 Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi Chairman Monthly Roohani Digest 2 Aamir Mahmood Vice Chairman Monthly Khawateen Digest 3 Fauzia Shaheen Member Monthly Dastak 4 Ansar Mahmood Bhatti Member Monthly Centre Line 5 Riaz Ahmed Mansuri Member Monthly Cricketer 6 Rukhsana Saulat Saleemi Member Weekly Nikhar 7 Sardar Khan Niazi Member Monthly Naya Rukh 8 Prof. S. B. Hassan Member Monthly Invest. & Marketing 9 Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi Member Monthly Naey Ufaq 10 Adnan Faisal Member Monthly Brands 11 Mian Fazal Elahi Member Monthly Diplomatic Focus 12 Jamal Abdul Nasir Member Weekly Khursheed Jehan ========================================================================= Women Publishers Committee ========================================================================= 1 Fauzia Shaheen Chairperson Monthly Dastak 2 Rukhsana Saulat Saleemi Vice Chairperson Weekly Nikhar 3 Zahida Abbasi Member Daily Nau Sijj 4 Shahela Abbasi Member F/Ibrat Magazine 5 Azra Rasool Member Monthly Jasoosi Digest 6 Saba Yousufi Member Daily Aaj 7 Hasina Jatoi Member Daily Moomal.-PR =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024