AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-04

PHDEC hosts webinar on lemon, lime cultivation

Press Release Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

KARACHI: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar focused on ‘Lemons and Limes Cultivation in Pakistan, Crop Management, Challenges and Opportunities. The aim of the webinar was to discuss and enlighten the growers/farmers on good farming practices of lemon for good quality and high yield. Target audiences of the webinar were lemon growers/farmers, R&D, entrepreneurs and academia.

Though Lemons is grown throughout the country, its production is scattered in different districts of Punjab like Sahiwal, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan and have special importance for the cultivation of lemons. The lemon crop is also being cultivated successfully in KPK and Sindh provinces. Lemon plants can successfully be cultivated during the months of February and March.

Lemons and Limes cultivation in the world is expanding due to the popularity of this fruit and ever-increasing demand for Lemons. Hence, there is also a great potential to expand the Lemons cultivation in Pakistan. However, a profitable Lemons industry depends on the commercial production in the country.

In the light of its potential and demand in high-end market, PHDEC planned to organize today’s webinar to share the crop insight, its agronomic practices and market potential.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, the CEO of PHDEC, welcomed all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audiences that PHDEC will keep organizing such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of Horticulture industry of Pakistan. Khokhar encouraged growers to share the relevant proposals or projects with PHDEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PHDEC Athar Hussain Khokhar

Comments

200 characters

PHDEC hosts webinar on lemon, lime cultivation

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

President, army chief take stock of security situation

CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

CJP, 4 other SC judges too receive ‘anthrax-laced’ letters

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

‘Reserved seats issue’: PHC issues contempt notice to KP PA speaker, deputy speaker

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Read more stories