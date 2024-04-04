PHDEC hosts webinar on lemon, lime cultivation

KARACHI: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar focused on ‘Lemons and Limes Cultivation in Pakistan, Crop Management, Challenges and Opportunities. The aim of the webinar was to discuss and enlighten the growers/farmers on good farming practices of lemon for good quality and high yield. Target audiences of the webinar were lemon growers/farmers, R&D, entrepreneurs and academia.

Though Lemons is grown throughout the country, its production is scattered in different districts of Punjab like Sahiwal, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan and have special importance for the cultivation of lemons. The lemon crop is also being cultivated successfully in KPK and Sindh provinces. Lemon plants can successfully be cultivated during the months of February and March.

Lemons and Limes cultivation in the world is expanding due to the popularity of this fruit and ever-increasing demand for Lemons. Hence, there is also a great potential to expand the Lemons cultivation in Pakistan. However, a profitable Lemons industry depends on the commercial production in the country.

In the light of its potential and demand in high-end market, PHDEC planned to organize today’s webinar to share the crop insight, its agronomic practices and market potential.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, the CEO of PHDEC, welcomed all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audiences that PHDEC will keep organizing such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of Horticulture industry of Pakistan. Khokhar encouraged growers to share the relevant proposals or projects with PHDEC.

