Bushra Bibi ‘slow-poisoned’ at Bani Gala sub-jail, claims PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday claimed that Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, has been poisoned while being held at Bani Gala sub-jail.

Speaking at a presser along with ex-chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Shaukat Basra, and others, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan said that “with the passage of time, our doubts are tuning into reality as Bushra Bibi has been slow poisoned”.

“It’s been almost a month now and there is no improvement in her [Bushra Bibi] health and all our demands about her medical check-up and her blood samples, which could be done from abroad as the facility of slow poisoning test is not available here, fell on deaf ear,” he declared.

“For the last five weeks, her health is constantly deteriorating, as she is not been allowed to do a medical check-up through the doctors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMCH) Lahore, which is, I think continuation of the nasty ‘Project Eliminate Imran Khan’,” he claimed.

He reiterated that Bushra Bibi’s blood samples must be sent to the county where the test facility to ascertain slow poisoning is available, adding this is the demand of Imran Khan and the party as she needs an urgent medical check from SKMCH medics as well as a blood test to determine slow poisoning.

He also demanded to shift her to Adiala Jail as it was her constitutional right, for which the party had already filed petitions in the court, which needed to be heard without any further delay.

Hasan also condemned the re-arrest of party workers such as Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed and others and putting them at Mianwali jail in other cases after their bails were confirmed by the court in Lahore.

About the IHC judges’ letter controversy, he said that Chief Justice QaziFaez Isa is trying to find justification for himself instead of talking about the case and discussing the content of the letter, as at the SC level, an attempt was made to bury the issue under the carpet.

“What’s the thing which compelled the chief justice to meet the executive, as it is the executive which is implicated in the case as the IHC judges have mentioned the executive, I want to ask the chief: what was the logic to consult the executive,” he questioned.

He expressed fear that the issue might be buried under the carpet, which is evident from the apex court’s proceedings where Chief Justice Isa could be seen constantly trying to find an excuse in a bid to get rid of the issue.

He made it clear that it was all part of the “Khan Elimination Project” under which they first tried to eliminate him politically but they fell flat and then they attempted to eliminate him physically but Allah protected him.

He went on to say that under the third phase, they implicated him in terrorism cases in the name of May 9 incidents, adding that it is a series of the notorious London Plan.

“We demanded a judicial inquiry into May 9 incidents but instead of holding an inquiry into the incidents, PTI leadership and workers were being punished without digging out the related facts and events of May 9 incidents,” he added. “We should be informed about the forces that virtually hijacked the entire system of the country and even the judges were helpless before them” Raoof demanded, adding if they wanted to play a game they should come in the open so that we could know them.

Hasan said that a grand alliance of six political parties have unanimously decided to fight a battle for supremacy of law and the constitution, adding a movement will be launched after Eid and the first public meeting will kick start from Pishin Balochistan on April 12.

Shaukat Basra regretted the way Chief Justice Isa kept “defending his meeting with the executive instead of siding with fellow judges on the issue of IHC judges’ letter”.

Basra said that these were not the rulers but representatives of the East Indian Company, who seized the powers fraudulently and had no stake in Pakistan.

He feared that they were imposed to execute the international agenda of recognising Israel, providing bases to the US, and sabotaging CPEC projects, adding that those, who had stolen the May 9 incidents’ CCTV footages, were actually responsible for May 9 incidents and February 8 polls fraud.

