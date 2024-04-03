AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Fed official now sees just one rate cut at end of 2024

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2024 09:50pm

WASHINGTON: The current strength of the US economy means the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates just once this year, and not until the final quarter, a senior bank official said Wednesday.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who is a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, told CNBC he now thinks the Fed should make just one cut this year – below the three that were predicted by Fed officials in March.

“I’ve gone back to where I was before, because we’ve seen inflation kind of become much more bumpy in its trajectory,” he said.

US Fed official predicts higher long-term interest rates

Bostic has been on a journey about the timing of cuts in recent months, moving from expressing reservations about early cuts to voicing cautious support for starting them by summer.

But the first few months of the year have seen an uptick in inflation, while both the economy and the labor market have shown signs of resilience.

Bostic said the data “says to me that we’re just going to have to watch and wait and see how things evolve.”

If the economy continues to develop as expected, Bostic said it would be “appropriate” for the Fed to start cutting rates in the final quarter of this year.

“My outlook right now is that inflation is just really just going to drop incrementally through the course of 2024,” he said, adding he did not expect the Fed to hit its long-term target of two percent before early 2026.

“I think we have time to be patient, and we can just watch the economy and see if that’s how things actually play out,” he said.

Bostic’s comments came shortly before Fed chair Jerome Powell was scheduled to discuss the US economic outlook at a conference in Stanford, California.

Federal Reserve interest rates

Comments

200 characters

US Fed official now sees just one rate cut at end of 2024

Cement, steel sectors push KSE-100 to record high after 870-point gain

Rupee sees minor loss against US dollar

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

Brent oil futures rise towards $90 as supply risks intensify

PRL, Air Link withdraw intention to buy 77.42% shares, control of Shell Pakistan

Govt’s petroleum development levy target for FY24 likely to be surpassed: JS Global

President Zardari lauds exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty of country

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Nine dead, more than 1,000 injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

Read more stories