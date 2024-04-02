AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Fed official predicts higher long-term interest rates

AFP Published 02 Apr, 2024 09:52pm

WASHINGTON: A senior Federal Reserve official confirmed Tuesday that she recently raised her prediction for interest rates over the longer term due to the enduring strength of the US economy.

Higher long-term rates would raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses alike, making it more challenging for Americans to afford repayments on mortgages and car loans.

The Fed has lifted its key lending rate to a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.50 percent, as it seeks to bring runaway inflation firmly back to its long-term target of two percent.

Fed holds key rate, pencils in 3 cuts this year

At the most recent rate meeting in March, Fed policymakers voted to hold interest rates at their current elevated levels, while penciling in three rate cuts this year and lifting their expectation for where rates will settle over the long run to 2.6 percent.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester, who is one of 12 policymakers with a vote on US monetary policy this year, said Tuesday that she had hiked her own forecast, from 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent.

“I raised my estimate to reflect the continued resilience in the economy despite high nominal interest rates and higher model-based estimates of the equilibrium interest rate,” she told an event in Ohio, referring to the long-run rate.

The equilibrium or neutral rate of interest, also known as “R-star”, is a hotly debated economic topic, which refers to the interest rate needed to keep the economy chugging along at full employment with an inflation rate of around two percent.

If R-star does settle at this higher level, it would mark a substantial change from the long period between the 2008 global financial crisis and 2017, when the Fed’s interest rates mostly hovered close to zero.

“My instinct would be that rates will not go back down to the very low levels that we saw,” Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the most recent interest rate decision in March.

“I don’t see rates going back down to that level, but I think there’s tremendous uncertainty around that,” he added.

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve

Comments

200 characters

US Fed official predicts higher long-term interest rates

Pakistan canvasses interest in purchase of stake in PIA

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb, Faisal Vawda become Senators

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

KSE-100 closes higher on late-session buying

Sri Lanka recovering but poverty enduring: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers

Brent oil hits highest price this year on fresh supply threats

Read more stories