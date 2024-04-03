Unveiling strategy for ICC T20 World Cup 2024: navigating shift in cricket viewership dynamics

The game is changing, and so are the rules. As we gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, cricket aficionados aren’t just eyeing the action on the field; they’re also glued to their screens, witnessing a seismic shift in viewership trends. In this dynamic landscape, advertisers need to recalibrate their strategies or risk being sidelined.

The digital surge in cricket viewership

In the ever-evolving world of cricket, 2023 marked a turning point. Digital platforms emerged as the MVPs, attracting approximately 29.5 million unique viewers during the ICC World Cup, stealing the limelight from traditional television. Why the sudden surge? Digital offers flexibility – catch the match on the go, with the added allure of interactive features that enhance the viewing experience. With streaming services upping their ante, the digital revolution in sports broadcasting is unmistakable.

Platform preferences: decoding the divide

Cricket fans don’t all follow the same playbook when it comes to tuning in. Some remain loyal to the traditional TV setup, relishing the larger-than-life experience and the camaraderie it brings. On the flip side, digital-first viewers crave convenience – they want matches at their fingertips, with options for multi-viewing and real-time analysis. This dichotomy underscores the need for advertisers to finesse their approach, catering to the nuances of each audience segment.

Age demographics: TV vs digital

The age-old debate: TV versus digital. While the younger cohort (15-34) gravitates towards digital platforms, TV still commands attention among older demographics. The lineup of preferred channels and apps reflects this diversity, with stalwarts like PTV Sports dominating the TV realm (with a whopping 70%) and digital darlings like Tamasha ruling the roost for free, ad-supported streaming (scoring a staggering 73%) during the ICC World Cup. It’s a game of demographics, and advertisers need to play their cards right.

Reality check: TV vs digital reach

TV may have reigned supreme in the past, but the numbers paint a different picture. Despite its longstanding dominance, TV’s actual reach isn’t leagues ahead of digital platforms. With minimal audience overlap, the scales are tilting in favor of digital – a wake-up call for traditional advertising paradigms.

Strategic allocation of ad spend: balancing the books

Advertising during cricket extravaganzas doesn’t come cheap, especially on TV. However, here’s the plot twist: digital platforms offer competitive reach and targeted advertising at much lower costs. With TV commercials draining advertisers’ coffers, diversification is the name of the game, ensuring maximum impact without breaking the bank.

Crafting the winning formula for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

For brands eyeing victory at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, a winning strategy is non-negotiable. It’s not just about splitting budgets between TV and digital – it’s about crafting content that resonates across both platforms. By dissecting 2023’s viewership data and consumer behavior, advertisers can tailor their game plan to strike gold with their target audience.

Embracing the digital revolution

The digital wave in cricket viewership isn’t a mere ripple – it’s a clarion call for advertisers to adapt or risk obsolescence. As we countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, mastering this new playbook is paramount for brands vying for the spotlight. By harnessing the power of both TV and digital, backed by data-driven insights, advertisers can clinch victory in the game of engagement.

The stage is set, and the stakes are high. Will advertisers rise to the occasion or be left behind in the digital dust?

Access the full report here.