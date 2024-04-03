AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
London stocks open lower following global downturn; Dr. Martens shines

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 12:47pm

British stocks opened lower on Wednesday, mirroring a global market retreat as investors weighed chances of a more cautious approach to interest rate reductions, while Dr. Martens rose on scope for a strategic review.

By 7:15 GMT, both the internationally-exposed FTSE 100 and the more UK-centric FTSE 250 were down 0.2%, following a weaker close on Wall Street in the previous session.

In corporate updates, shares in Topps Tiles fell 3.4% after the tile retailer flagged subdued demand in the domestic repair and maintenance sector in 2024, with lower volumes impacting its half-year profit.

FTSE 100 hits 3-week high as cool labour data fuels rate-cut bets

Keeping losses in check, Dr. Martens climbed 5.3% following a Reuters report that investment firm Marathon Partners Equity Management had called on the boot maker to initiate a strategic review that could lead to a sale.

The broader personal goods index jumped 1.1% on the news, leading sectoral gains.

Later in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak, which could offer fresh clues into the US central bank’s rate cut timeline. Reuters

FTSE 100 index Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

