AIRLINK 62.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.27%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
DFML 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.62%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 121.82 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.54%)
PAEL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 106.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.45%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
PTC 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.76%)
SEARL 54.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.83%)
SNGP 61.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TELE 9.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.27%)
UNITY 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,964 Increased By 57.9 (0.84%)
BR30 22,673 Increased By 381.3 (1.71%)
KSE100 67,526 Increased By 639.3 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,153 Increased By 184.9 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian missile attack in Ukraine’s Dnipro injures 18, governor says

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 10:19am

A Russian missile attack on Tuesday damaged an educational facility in Ukraine’s city of Dnipro and injured 18 people, local authorities said.

Twelve people remained in hospital, including five children, Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said on Telegram. He described the scale of injuries as moderate.

Russia has recently stepped up its attacks on Ukraine, carrying out the largest strike on grid infrastructure during the two-year-old war on March 22.

Blasts reported in several Ukrainian regions amid Russian missile attack

It has also increased usage of harder-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the war that began with a full-scale invasion in February 2022 has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the uprooting of millions and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and cities.

Russian missile attack

Comments

200 characters

Russian missile attack in Ukraine’s Dnipro injures 18, governor says

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

Oil gains as market buffeted by supply worries

Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Read more stories