Capital Hospital being elevated by CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has embarked on a transformative journey to elevate the Capital Hospital into a state-of-the-art medical facility, aimed at providing top-notch treatment to patients without any hassle.

With a robust strategy in place, the administration of Capital Hospital has announced plans to procure Cochlear Implant devices for the country's inaugural public sector Cochlear Implant Center, housed within the CDA Hospital.

A budget of approximately 40 million rupees has been allocated for this purpose, ensuring the acquisition of modern Hearing Assessment Systems and other cutting-edge devices to enhance patient care.

Advertisements highlighting these developments have been disseminated in newspapers, signalling the commitment of the CDA towards transparency and public awareness.

The Cochlear Implant Center at Capital Hospital has already garnered recognition for its exemplary service, having successfully treated numerous deaf and speech-impaired children under the guidance of skilled surgeons and doctors. Recognising its potential, the CDA Board has accorded the status of a Cochlear Implant Center, aiming to elevate it to a Center of Excellence catering to the specialised needs of deaf and hard of hearing patients.

The CDA chairman emphasized that prioritising the provision of premier medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad remains a paramount objective for the institution. With these initiatives, the CDA is poised to set new standards in healthcare delivery, ensuring the well-being of residents and setting a benchmark for medical excellence in the region.

