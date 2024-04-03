AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-03

Japanese rubber futures rise

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged up slightly on Tuesday amid stronger oil prices and a weaker yen, even as the market tried to consolidate after a sharp rally last month.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery closed up 0.4 yen, or 0.12%, at 325.5 yen ($2.15) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 35 yuan to finish at 14,615 yuan ($2,020.07) per metric ton.

“Prices are currently consolidating and are likely to remain within the range of 305-345 (yen) in the next couple of weeks,” Japan Exchange Group said in a technical analysis of the new active OSE September contract in its weekly strategy report published on Monday, noting that the contract had previously been in an “extremely overbought position”.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, underpinned by signs that demand may improve in China and the United States, and growing concerns of a widening conflict in the Middle East that could affect supply from the region.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. The yen weakened overnight to 151.71 against the dollar.

rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures rise

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories