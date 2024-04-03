Minister, UAE envoy discuss strategies to enhance trade

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, on Tuesday, met with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and discussed matters of mutual interest and strategies to enhance bilateral trade.

During the meeting, Kamal emphasised the strong brotherhood relations between the two nations, which have continued to strengthen over time. He emphasised the need to further bolster these ties on the commercial front.

Ambassador Al Zaabi echoed Minister Kamal’s sentiments, expressing the UAE’s desire to see Pakistan thrive across all sectors.

Despite existing challenges, he highlighted the untapped potential for increasing trade volume between the two countries.

Al Zaabi underscored the deep-rooted and unique relations between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing their strength and significance.

Kamal reiterated the vast opportunities for collaboration, particularly in fostering people-to-people business relationships. Both dignitaries expressed their commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation in various sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024