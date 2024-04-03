AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-04-03

Israel’s growing belligerence: Iran must walk the talk

Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly reacted to a deadly air strike that Israel carried out in his country’s consular annex in Damascus, Syria. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said on his website, among other things, that “After repeated defeats and failures against the faith and will of the Resistance Front fighters, the Zionist regime has put blind assassinations on its agenda in the struggle to save itself.

Day by day, we have witnessed the strengthening of the Resistance Front and the disgust and hatred of free nations towards the illegitimate nature of (Israel). This cowardly crime will not go unanswered.” The question is whether or not the Islamic republic will carry out strikes inside Israel to exact the revenge in a befitting manner.

In my view, however, the Zionist state knows very well that none of the Islamic countries, including Iran and Turkey, can pose any challenge to its growing belligerence that it has been demonstrating consistently to the sheer chagrin of the entire Muslim Ummah.

There is little or no doubt about the fact that Israel had played a key role in the bombings on the occasion of death anniversary of Gen Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran, resulting in the deaths of about 100 people. Iranian President Raisi had blamed both Israel and the US for the terrorist attack with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowing a “harsh response.”

Unfortunately, however, that ‘harsh response’ is still awaited. The Islamic republic’s inaction or lack of action, in my view, has encouraged and emboldened Israel to step up its aggression and atrocities on the Palestinians on one hand, and humiliate Iran and its proxies in the region through assassination of its senior army officers and even nuclear scientists on the other.

It is quite clear that all countries in the Arabian Peninsula, including Saudi Arabia, and outside of it seem to have decided to become Israel’s strong partners in trade and defence in the region in due course regardless of the plight of the Palestinians. In other words, these Arab countries have conveniently thrown Palestinians to the wolves.

So, Iran has found itself pitted not only against Israel but also against the Zionist state’s potential allies in the region. But it must respond to Israel’s belligerence immediately without involving Hezbollah or any other Muslim militia in the region.

Mehdi Hasan

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Israel Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Ebrahim Raisi

Comments

200 characters

Israel’s growing belligerence: Iran must walk the talk

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories