AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling ticks up as UK manufacturing recovers

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 03:30pm

LONDON: The pound rose on Tuesday after data showed Britain’s manufacturing sector expanded in March and mortgage approvals rose in February. Sterling was last up 0.14% at $1.2566, after falling 0.58% on Monday as the dollar rose on the back of strong US economic data.

The euro was down 0.18% against the pound at 85.47 pence. Survey data out on Tuesday showed that British manufacturers reported their first overall growth in activity in 20 months in March thanks to recovering domestic demand.

Separate figures showed that UK banks approved the highest number of mortgages in February since September 2022, when new lending slumped due to bond market turmoil caused by Liz Truss’ premiership.

“Consumer caution (is) fading in response to lower interest rates,” said Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“We think households will be willing to spend more this year,” he said, citing a fall in mortgage rates and wages growing faster than inflation.

Data from mortgage lender Nationwide on Tuesday showed that British house prices rose in March at their fastest annual pace since December 2022, although they fell slightly between February and last month.

Sterling bows to dollar strength after UK GDP data

The pound has fallen since early March as the dollar has strengthened due to better-than-expected US data and after investors detected a dovish turn in the Bank of England’s communication about inflation and interest rate cuts.

Britain’s economy slipped into a mild recession at the end of 2023 but economists see signs that it is now growing again, albeit modestly.

Investors see a roughly 60% chance the BoE will cut rates by June, up from 15% at the start of March, according to derivative market pricing.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six peers, hit a 4-1/2 month high of 105.1 on Tuesday and was last at 104.96, down slightly on the day.

Sterling US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Sterling ticks up as UK manufacturing recovers

Pakistan canvasses interest in purchase of stake in PIA

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Senate elections: vote-count underway in NA, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

KSE-100 closes higher on late-session buying

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

Brent breaks above $88 on fresh supply threats

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef's NGO

Read more stories