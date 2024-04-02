AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is ‘act of aggression’

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 03:28pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a suspected Israeli air strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus was an act of aggression, and called on Israel to cease such “absolutely unacceptable” actions.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed revenge against Israel for Monday’s attack which Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia was not rushing to conclusions, but “such strikes are a violation of all the foundations of international law and an act of aggression”. Russia’s foreign ministry condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn this attack on the Iranian consular mission in Syria,” the foreign ministry said.

“Such aggressive actions by Israel are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped.”

“We urge the Israeli leadership to abandon the practice of provocative military actions on the territory of Syria and other neighboring countries,” it said.

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that seven Iranian military advisers died in the strike including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in its Quds Force, which is an elite foreign espionage and paramilitary arm.

Israel has long targeted Iran’s military installations in Syria and those of its proxies, but Monday’s attack was the first time Israel hit the vast embassy compound itself.

Kremlin Damascus Russia’s foreign ministry Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Israeli airstrike Mohammad Reza Zahedi Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Quds Force

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is ‘act of aggression’

Pakistan canvasses interest in purchase of stake in PIA

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Senate elections: vote-count underway in NA, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

KSE-100 closes higher on late-session buying

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

Brent breaks above $88 on fresh supply threats

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef's NGO

Read more stories