Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will remain closed on Friday, April 05, 2024 on account of Jumua-tul-Wida.

“It is hereby informed to all TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned that Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited will remain closed on Friday, April 05th 2024, on account of Jumua-tul-Wida,” read the notice.

Meanwhile, the government has yet to announce holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.