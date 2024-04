Shami nominated as Chairman of APNS Scrutiny-Cum-Enrollment Committee

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have nominated Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to be Chairman of the Scrutiny-Cum-Enrollment Committee for the year 2024-25 and Faisal Zahid Malik to head the Small, Medium-Sized Metropolitan ‘B’ Publication Committee of the APNS for the year 2024-25 as Chairman. The members of the committees are here-under:

===================================================================================================== Scrutiny-Cum-Enrollment Committee ===================================================================================================== 1 Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami Chairman Daily Pakistan 2 Jamil Ather Vice Chairman Daily Tijarat 3 Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Member President, APNS 4 Sarmad Ali Member Secretary General, APNS 5 Imtinan Shahid Member Sr. Vice President 6 Shahab Zuberi Member Finance Secretary/Business Recorder 7 Kazi Asad Abid Member Daily Ibrat, Hyderabad ===================================================================================================== Small, Medium - Sized Metropolitan 'B' Publications Committee ===================================================================================================== 1 Faisal Zahid Malik Chairman Daily Pakistan Observer 2 Bilal Farooqui Vice Chairman Daily Aghaz 3 Syed Akbar Tahir Member Daily Jasarat 4 Tahir Mughal Member Daily Nawa-i-Pak 5 Faisal Shahjehan Member Daily Jiddat, Khi 6 Najamuddin Sheikh Member Daily Deyanat 7 Syed Sajjad Bokhari Member Daily Abtak 8 Kazi Sajjad Akbar Member Daily Regional Times, Khi 9 Ali Bin Younus Member Daily Beopar 10 Jabbar Khattak Member Daily Awami Awaz 11 Ghulam Nabi Chandio Member Daily Pak 12 Zahida Abbasi Member Daily Nau Sijj 13 Irfan Athar Member Daily Tijarat 14 Aamir Malik Member Daily Mashriq Evening Special Khi.-PR =====================================================================================================

