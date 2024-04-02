Debate on IHC judges’ letter sought: Ruckus in NA as Speaker reserves his ruling

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly turned into a fish market as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)–backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members staged a strong protest on Monday after the NA Speaker preserved the ruling about the submission of an adjournment motion, seeking debate on a letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The NA session which was held here with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair, lasted for 40 minutes only due to ruckus in the house as PTI-backed SIC lawmakers were not allowed to speak on an adjournment motion involving allegations by six IHC judges of interference and intimidation by the country’s powerful intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, said that an adjournment motion has been submitted in the Speaker’s Chamber, seeking a debate on a letter written by the six IHC judges to the chief justice of Pakistan.

The NA speaker said that we had received the adjournment motion, and ruling would be issued later.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar said that the matter was sub judice and the Supreme Court had also constituted a bench on this matter.

“I would like to urge the opposition to avoid politics on such matters,” he added.

Malik Amir Dogar, the PTI’s chief whip in NA, said that the letter written by the six IHC judges was a very important issue, and instead of discussing any other matter in the house, the adjournment motion should be debated.

The Speaker said that he had preserved the ruling on this matter and the House would be informed on it.

The lawmakers belonging to PTI also chanted slogans of “give protection to judges”, “intimidating the judges is not acceptable,” etc.

Sher Afzal Marwat, another PTI-backed SIC member, said that the party would not allow the rulers to bury the issue of judges’ intimidation by spy agencies under the carpet, adding the house should be united for the independence of the judiciary.

The PTI-backed SIC members while holding placards inscribed with Imran Khan’s portraits also chanted slogans in favour of their jailed leader, terming his conviction unjust and a murder of justice.

They shouted anti-government slogans and vowed to continue their protests both inside and outside parliament unless Imran Khan is out of jail, and all the “politically motivated” cases against him were withdrawn.

The NA speaker also administered oaths to the 10 newly elected members of the National Assembly.

The house also observed a one-minute silence over the killing of five Chinese nationals in Dasu terrorist attack to express solidarity with the people of China.

Besides, Fateha was offered for the departed souls of various people, including personnel of the security and law enforcement agencies, who laid down their lives in defence of the country. The session was prorogued sine die.

