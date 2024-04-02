Maryam for bringing terrorists, their facilitators to justice

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that people involved in terrorism do not deserve any exemption.

While paying tribute to the security forces for arresting all those involved in Shangla attack on Chinese nationals. She said, “It is inevitable to bring terrorists and their facilitators to justice.” She added, “Pakistani nation is united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism.”

Moreover, the CM expressed deep grief over the death of a head constable Ghazanfar in Shahdara town. She offered condolences and showed sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family. The CM directed for the early arrest of the accused involved in the murder of Head Constable, and sought a report from IG Police in this regard.

Moreover, pursuant to directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, revamping of the rural and basic health centres across Punjab is all set to be started.

The sources claimed that the CM Maryam Nawaz has already ordered to immediately release Rs16 billion to undertake up-gradation of the hospitals. “Bringing improvements and reforms in the health sector is foremost priority of the incumbent government,” the sources said, adding: “The government is determined to ensure provision of quality health facilities at any cost.

Where BHUs, RHCs are not available, field hospitals would be made available in such areas. Ultrasound, laboratory test, medicines, initial medical check-up, examination of mother & child facilities would be available in the field hospitals.”

The Punjab government has planned launching of 32 field hospitals this month while 200 clinic on wheels would be established for the residents of semi urban and katchi abadies. Doctors, LHVs and vaccinators would be available in the clinic on wheels along with ultrasound facilities. The medicines of hepatitis, TB and cardiac ailments would be provided to the patients at their doorsteps.

The government wanted that a check and balance system should be enforced on the Boards of Management in the hospitals. It has been decided to reformulate Boards of Management of the hospitals and a search committee was constituted for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University. Approval to constitute search committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellor, MS, CEOs along with undertaking up-gradation of 43 hospitals established in the jails was already granted.

As per targets set for health department, 250-bed Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital Lahore would be completed in June 2026.PC-I of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha have been completed and it will be completed in June 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024